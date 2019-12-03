TT Races: Birchall brothers target 120mph sidecar lap in 2020

Brothers Ben and Tom Birchall hold the TT sidecar record with an average speed of 119.25mph

Brothers Ben and Tom Birchall have set their sights on breaking the sidecar 120mph lap mark at next year's Isle of Man TT races.

The Mansfield pair hold the existing sidecar record with an average speed of 119.25mph, which they set on the mountain course last year.

"There's a big number looking at us and we want it. We want to keep striving for that 120mph," said Tom.

The Birchall siblings took dominant wins in both TT sidecar races in 2019.

"We're constantly trying to improve it and move it forward," said Ben.

With a total of 10 titles in tandem with his elder brother, Tom is now the most decorated sidecar passenger in the event's history.

And Ben is the equal second most successful driver next to Rob Fisher, with local man Dave Molyneux still way ahead on 17.

Speaking at the Motorcycle Live event in Birmingham, Tom Birchall said the duo was "not complacent" but they had taken confidence from their 2019 performance.

"We got back to 119mph this year, which nobody thought we'd do with the amount of track time they took off us with the weather," he said.

The 2020 Isle of Man TT will take place between 30 May and 12 June.