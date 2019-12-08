Josh McErlean: NI youngster impresses at Monza Rally Show

Josh McErlean won the Junior British Rally Championship in 2019

Northern Ireland driver Josh McErlean says competing at the Monza Rally Show was a moment he will never forget.

McErlean finished 18th overall in his first tarmac event in a Hyundai R5, competing against several drivers from the World Rally Championship.

The 20-year-old claimed third spot in the Hyundai Motorsport Trophy class as his stock continues to rise.

"It is a classic event with a great atmosphere, definitely one to tick off the bucket list," said McErlean.

Factory Hyundai WRC drivers Dani Sordo, Craig Breen and Andreas Mikkelsen were all competing at the event, which uses a mix of the traditional Monza circuit, historic banking and several service roads.

McErlean, along with co-driver Keaton Williams, stepped up to R5 machinery for Wales Rally GB and matched several WRC2 front-runners before retiring with a mechanical issue.

"We set out in this rally to gain experience on tarmac in an R5 and to work with Hyundai engineers, fine tuning set-up, was an experience on its own.

"To come away from the event being on the Hyundai Motorsport Trophy is the icing on the cake, especially when there was a huge presence of Hyundai personnel on the event.

"We had some small issues that dropped us down the leaderboard on the final day, but I had a lot of fun, and the car and the team were faultless."

The Monza Rally Show uses both the traditional circuit layout and the historic banking

The Kilrea driver, who is a finalist for the Billy Coleman Award on Tuesday night, says that the rally at Monza was a great learning experience.

"Working with an Italian team was a nice challenge, it makes you think about things a little more," he added.

"We were consistently improving throughout the weekend which was the main goal.

"To again compete on the same event as WRC drivers and not be a million miles away gives us good confidence moving forward."