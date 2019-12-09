Isle of Man TT: Dean Harrison working to get 'bike-fit' for 2020

Dean Harrison took his third TT victory in June 2019

Isle of Man Senior TT champion Dean Harrison hopes to replicate his 2019 success by becoming "bike-fit" ahead of the 2020 racing season.

Harrison will stay with the Silicone Engineering team for the BSB Championship, North West 200 and TT.

The Bradford rider suffered injuries including a collapsed lung after "a bit of a brush with a wall" during the Classic TT races in August.

The 30-year-old has three TT, and one Classic TT victory under his belt.

Harrison took the chequered flag in the Senior TT race in June, beating Peter Hickman into second place in the island's blue riband event.

Speaking at the Motorcycle Live event in Birmingham, he said he was working to "get a bit more bike-fit and try to get up to scratch again so when we do start testing in January I'm sort of ready for it".

"I think it's key to be fit even before you get to testing," he said.

"Before you get to the TT now you've got to do so much homework and make sure everything's just right - the bike's right, you're right and the team's all working together nicely, just so you can hit the ground running when you do get there," he added.

The 2020 Isle of Man TT will take place between 30 May and 12 June.