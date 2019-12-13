Isle of Man TT: Historic scoreboard could be replaced with digital screens

The scoreboard became a permanent structure in the 1980s

The historic scoreboard for the Isle of Man TT races could be replaced with modern technology, the Department for Enterprise (DfE) has said.

A consultation over the idea has been launched outlining possible options, including mobile digital screens.

The DfE said, although "significant works" were carried out on the structure in 2018, planning for a replacement had become "a priority".

The scoreboard displays the lap times, speeds and positions of riders.

The information is currently updated manually by the island's scouts.

The original wooden scoreboard was first built more than 100 years ago as a mobile unit but was incorporated into a permanent structure on Glencrutchery Road in the late 1980s.

Rob Callister MHK of the DfE said the scoreboard was "important to many people" and the department was "fully open to exploring all ideas and suggestions".

"The department is fully aware of the place the scoreboards have in the history and heritage of the island," he added.

The DfE said the structure could be replaced "like for like" with a manually operated board, one which operates digitally, or a combination of the two.

People can submit views to the DfE until 31 January 2020.

The Isle of Man TT races take place in June each year, and the Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix follow in August.