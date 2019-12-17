Andrea Iannone banned after testing positive for banned substance

Andrea Iannone
Andrea Iannone's only MotoGP win came in 2016

MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a prohibited substance.

Iannone's urine sample at November's Malaysian Grand Prix returned an adverse analytical finding for a banned exogenous anabolic-androgenic steroid.

The Italian, who failed to finish the race, has the right to request and attend the analysis of his B sample.

Governing body the FIM says the 30-year-old is barred from competing until further notice.

