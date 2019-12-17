Andrea Iannone banned after testing positive for banned substance
MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a prohibited substance.
Iannone's urine sample at November's Malaysian Grand Prix returned an adverse analytical finding for a banned exogenous anabolic-androgenic steroid.
The Italian, who failed to finish the race, has the right to request and attend the analysis of his B sample.
Governing body the FIM says the 30-year-old is barred from competing until further notice.