Josh McErlean: Junior champion secures 'dream' BRC move

Josh McErlean has linked up with Motorsport Ireland, Sport Ireland and the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy for his 2020 BRC campaign

Reigning Junior British Rally champion Josh McErlean will step up to the main class this season in a Hyundai i20 R5.

McErlean, 20, dominated the Junior series in 2019 and made his R5 debut at Wales Rally GB with Hyundai in October.

He also impressed at December's Monza Rally Show and won Motorsport Ireland's Billy Coleman Award.

"Competing at the forefront of the BRC has always been a dream of mine and to get the opportunity to do so is really special," said McErlean.

Three wins and two fourth-place finishes in his Peugeot 208 R2 secured him the Junior BRC title with one round to spare.

McErlean (right) and co-driver Keaton Williams wrapped up the Junior BRC title with a round to spare

His reward was a supported drive on Britain's round of the FIA World Rally Championship and despite making his WRC debut, McErlean and co-driver Keaton Williams set a string of impressive times before being forced to retire.

A further outing came in December when he was offered the opportunity to contest the iconic Monza Rally Show in Italy, and in a star-studded entry list, McErlean finished an impressive 18th overall and third spot in the Hyundai i20 R5 Trophy.

His season was rounded off by winning the coveted Billy Coleman Award for the Motorsport Ireland Young Rally Driver of the Year after being nominated for his performances from January to April.

"I must keep my career moving forward and the chance of doing the full BRC in a Hyundai is priceless," added the Kilrea driver.

"After winning the Junior title, this really is the next step forward in my career and now that we have major support from Motorsport Ireland, I have opportunities available to me that I could only daydream of before."

McErlean will face stiff competition from reigning champion Matt Edwards, who confirmed his return to the series in a Ford Fiesta.

Motorsport Ireland also confirmed that Armagh driver James Wilson will compete will compete in the National Irish Forestry Championship and selected rounds of the Irish Tarmac Championship.