Dan Harper: NI teenager leads BMW's Junior Team return

Dan Harper dominated the Porsche Carrera Cup in 2019 and wrapped up the title with a round to spare

Dan Harper will lead the comeback of the famed BMW Junior Team, which celebrates its return after 40 years.

The Northern Irish teenager won the Porsche Carrera Cup GB title last season and steps up to BMW with a two-year deal.

He will be joined by Max Hesse and Neil Verhagen in the revived Junior set-up.

The trio will compete in the entire season of the Nürburgring endurance series as well as the 24 Hours of Nürburgring race.

After a training camp in Italy, the three Junior drivers will move into a shared flat near the Nürburgring, which will become the focal point of their racing driver training.

"I feel honoured to be allowed to be part of this exciting programme and am really looking forward to the next two years," said Harper, 19.

"I hope to be able to build on the successful period that I have enjoyed in recent years.

"The fact that Neil, Max and I will be working together as a team is not standard for us as racing drivers, but we have already got to know each other and get on really well.

"I think that we will have a lot of fun and will hopefully be a very strong BMW Junior Team."