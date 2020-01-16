Derek Sheils: Irish rider parts ways with Burrows Engineering

Derek Sheils won on his way to winning the Open race at the Skerries 100 in July

Republic of Ireland rider Derek Sheils has split with Burrows Engineering after four years with the outfit.

Together with John Burrows' independent team, Sheils posted a fourth-place finish in the Superbike race at May's North West 200.

The Dubliner also won the Ulster and Irish Superbike titles last season.

Sheils' last race with the team was at November's Macau Grand Prix, where the 37-year-old crashed out unhurt after a multi-bike pile-up.

Going up against the impressive Derek McGee, Sheils and Burrows proved to be a strong combination on the Irish national road race scene with over 30 victories in their time together.

"There is no ill-feeling whatsoever and Derek and myself remain good friends, so I wish him all the best for the future," Burrows told the Newsletter.

"He was unsure of his plans this year and I gave Derek a deadline of last Friday to decide if he would continue with us in 2020 because I have commitments with sponsors and we need to put a team together.

"He wasn't able to give me an answer so we decided to go our separate ways this year. We enjoyed a lot of success together and won a lot of races."