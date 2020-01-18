Formula E: Maximillian Guenther claims dramatic win in Santiago

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device Santiago E-Prix: Highlights - Guenther claims dramatic first Formula E win

Maximillian Guenther claimed his first win in Formula E with a dramatic victory at the Santiago E-Prix on Saturday.

The BMW Andretti driver passed DS Techeetah's Antonio Felix da Costa on the final lap to take first place in Chile's capital city.

Felix da Costa finished second while polesitter Mitch Evans finished third.

Mercedes' Belgian driver Stoffel Vandoorne, who finished finished sixth, holds the overall lead in championship.

The former McLaren F1 driver has 38 points, three points more than Alexander Sims, who crashed out of Saturday's race.