Dakar Rally 2020: Edwin Straver dies after crash

Edwin Straver (pictured) and Paulo Gonclaves are the first competitors to die in the gruelling endurance event since Polish motorcycle rider Michal Hernik in Argentina in 2015

Dutch motorcyclist Edwin Straver has died after a crash at the Dakar Rally.

Straver, 48, crashed 124 kilometres into stage 11 on 16 January and suffered a cardiac arrest before being to airlifted to hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

"The entire Dakar caravan would like to extend its sincere condolences to Edwin's family and friends," said organisers in a statement.

Portuguese rider Paulo Goncalves also died after a crash at this year's race.

The Dakar Rally was held in Saudi Arabia for the first time in its 42-year history.

It was won by two-time world rally champion Carlos Sainz Sr in the car class for Mini, while double Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso came 13th for Toyota.