Monte Carlo Rally 2020: Ott Tanak suffers huge crash

Tanak is the defending WRC champion

Britain's Elfyn Evans lies second on day two of the Monte Carlo Rally following a huge crash for defending champion Ott Tanak.

The Estonian lost control of his Hyundai i20 in the morning session, the car cartwheeling before rolling several metres down an embankment.

Tanak and co-driver Martin Jarveoja emerged unscathed from the shunt.

Welsh Toyota driver Evans sits just 1.2 seconds behind leader and team-mate Sebastien Ogier.

Evans' Yaris WRT led the morning session of the World Rally Championship season opener, but lost ground in the afternoon following front wheel damage.

Tanak said: "I am happy to be alive!", before a team statement added: "Precautionary medical checks have confirmed Ott Tanak and Martin Jarveoja are fine following their crash."

The team added the pair had been checked over in hospital where they were due to remain overnight. They will take no further part in the rally, which ends on Sunday.