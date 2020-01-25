World Rally Championship: Elfyn Evans takes Monte Carlo Rally lead

From the section

Elfyn Evans trailed Sebastien Ogier by 1.2secs after the first day of the Monte Carlo Rally

Welsh driver Elfyn Evans is leading the Monte Carlo Rally after overtaking Toyota team-mate Sebastien Ogier on day two.

Evans was second overnight after an opening day marked by defending World champion Ott Tanak's crash.

Evans and Ogier were level after the 11th stage on Saturday.

But the Welshman took the lead on stage 12 and leads Frenchman Ogier by almost five seconds ahead going into Sunday's final stages.