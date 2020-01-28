Jamie McCanney: Manxman reflects on debut Dakar result

Jamie McCanney (right) completed his debut Dakar Rally earlier this month

Jamie McCanney says he needs to "knuckle down" to build on 15th place at the Dakar Rally earlier this month.

McCanney was the second best rookie and top British rider in the bike category, which was won by American Ricky Brabec.

"It's still very early days for me. It doesn't feel like I've made the full transition yet," said the Manxman.

The 12-day race was only McCanney's second rally event after switching from Enduro racing for 2019.

"I'm just taking it step by step. It's not the kind of sport that you can just drop in and go 100%," said McCanney.

The 25-year-old Yamaha rider almost missed the event after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder last October and completing just three hours' training on his Enduro bike before the event.

"I did have it in my mind that I might be setting myself up to fail," he said.

Despite sleeping through his alarm and waking up an hour late on the opening day, McCanney finished the first stage just outside the top 30 and climbed the rankings throughout.

He missed out on the best newcomer slot by just 11 minutes, less than the amount of time he gave away in penalties due to post-stage speeding.

"My speedo was damaged so it wasn't bleeping at me when I was close to going too fast and I was 0.6mph over the speed limit," said McCanney.

"I lost the rookies by stupid mistakes."

After three months off the bike in the build-up to the race, McCanney does not want to spend too much time off it post-Dakar.

"I need to knuckle down," he said. "I'm going to try and get out to Morocco maybe one week per month to clean up on the road book.

"I can ride a bike but I can't ride a bike and read a road book at the same time."