Bathurst 12 Hour: Watson 'thrilled' after podium finish at Mount Panorama

Andrew Watson (right) secured his first podium finish at Mount Panorama

Northern Ireland's Andrew Watson celebrated a podium finish at the Bathurst 12 Hour endurance race.

Watson, along with Aston Martin team-mates Oliver Hart and Roman De Angelis, finished third in the Silver class and 14th overall at Mount Panorama.

The overall race was won by Jules Gounon, Jordan Pepper and Maxime Soulet for Bentley.

"I'm so thrilled to stand on a Bathurst podium, my team mates did a great job and the car was great," said Watson.

Starting from third in class, the Aston Martin trio ran in podium contention the entire race and stayed out of trouble to take an impressive rostrum.

"It was pretty straight forward, but it's such a dangerous track we had to focus every second to stay out of the walls," added the 25-year-old Donaghmore native.

"We had to manage the brakes pretty much all race as it was so hot they were cooking, and we survived a late rain shower at the end while we were on slicks which was interesting.

"I've always wanted to get a good result at this race. It means even more as it's such a difficult event the track is dangerous and everyone is on the limit. I think six or seven cars were written off this weekend.

"We kept our nose clean and made the 12 hours in one piece, despite a late rain shower. Let's hope this can set me up for a good season."