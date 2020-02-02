Galway International Rally: Alastair Fisher dominates season opener

Alastair Fisher was runner-up to World Rally Championship driver Craig Breen in the 2019 Irish Tarmac Rally Championship

Alastair Fisher and Gordon Noble have won the Galway International Rally, the season-opening event for the Irish Tarmac Championship.

The pair won the four stages in their Volkswagen Polo and ran out comfortable winners by 21.1 seconds.

Sam Moffett was second after pipping Donagh Kelly on the final stage.

Garry Jennings, who has twice won the rally, was set to run first on the road in his Subaru Impreza but he withdrew before the event for personal reasons.

After finishing runner-up to World Rally Championship driver Craig Breen last year, Fisher is one of the favourites to lift the Irish Tarmac Championship this time around.

The Fermanagh driver edged out Kelly on the opening stage and extending his advantage despite some heavy rain in the afternoon, controlling his lead to take his maiden outright international victory.

By wrapping up his commanding win in Galway, Fisher emulated his late uncle Bertie, who won the event in 1996 and 1999.

Hyundai driver Moffett was running fourth after the morning loop but won three of the final four stages to steal second place off Kelly's Polo.

Wales' Meirion Evans was fourth after the nine-stage rally, with Josh Moffett rounding out the top five finishers.