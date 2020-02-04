Formula E unveils new Gen2 EVO car for 2020-21 season

The new car will compete under the banner of the Formula E World Championship

Formula E has unveiled the design of their new car for next season - the Gen2 EVO, which is a redesign of the current car.

The Gen2 was introduced last season and enabled drivers to finish a race on one battery.

The new car features a 'shark fin' rear wing and revised bodywork.

"The Gen2 EVO has been given re-profiled bodywork to make it look more sleek and agile," Formula E chairman Alejandro Agag said.

Media playback is not supported on this device Santiago E-Prix: Highlights - Guenther claims dramatic first Formula E win

The car will be revealed at the Geneva International Motor Show on 3 March.

Formula E was forced to cancel the Sanya E-prix in China on Sunday because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Formula E has been given official FIA World Championships status from next season.

After three races of the current campaign, Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne leads the standings by three points from Briton Alexander Sims.