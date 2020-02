The death of Anthoine Hubert at last year's Belgian Grand Prix had no single cause and no-one was to blame, the official report says.

Hubert was killed in a multi-car accident at the start of the Formula 2 race at Spa-Francorchamps on 31 August.

The report by governing body the FIA says Hubert was killed by a "non-survivable trauma".

It concludes that none of the four drivers or officials involved acted inappropriately.