Chris Smiley secures BTCC return with Excelr8 and Hyundai

Chris Smiley will drive a new Hyundai i30 Fastback in the British Touring Car Championship

British Touring Car Championship race winner Chris Smiley will spearhead Hyundai's debut in the series with Excelr8 Motorsport.

The Northern Irishman joins Senna Proctor at the team, who will run two Hyundai i30 Fastbacks for the pair.

Smiley, 27, won his maiden BTCC race in 2018 and backed that up with three podiums in a Honda Civic last year.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for everyone involved to create something really special," said Smiley.

After making his debut in the BTCC in 2016, Smiley spent three seasons with BTC Racing and netted one race win and five podiums in his time with the team.

Smiley spent the last three seasons with BTC Racing

"I know the team have made an incredible effort with the new car over the winter months, and have strengthened their engineering capabilities and brought in some very talented people to work on the project," added Carrick driver Smiley.

"The BTCC is an ultra-competitive championship and being a race winner in the series I know that I can mix it at the sharp end of the series.

"I fully believe that this new project will allow me to do that, and I feel that this new project will allow me to do that.

"I am more motivated than ever to make this new partnership a success - not just for one season but as a long-term plan for us both."

The 10-round BTCC season gets underway at Donington Park on 28 March.