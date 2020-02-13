Formula E: Stoffel Vandoorne aiming to increase lead in Mexico

Media playback is not supported on this device Formula E: Last-gasp Lucas Di Grassi wins Mexico E-Prix

Formula E heads to Mexico this weekend as Stoffel Vandoorne looks to strengthen his place at the top of the Championship standings.

The Belgian tops the leaderboard with 38 points after three rounds of the season.

He has yet to win a race in 2019-20 but took advantage of Alexander Sim's failure to finish in Chile last time out to take the overall title lead.

"Mexico is one of the calendar's most beautiful venues," said Vandoorne.

"That's why I'm so happy to be going back there again, especially having just taken the lead in the championship."

After successive third-place finishes, Vandoorne's eight points for finishing sixth in Chile moved him three points ahead of Sims.

Last year's winner Lucas di Grassi, currently fifth in the standings, will be hoping a return to Mexico can bring his first win of the season.

With a few modifications made in preparation for Formula E's fifth appearance in Mexico, the track will represent a new challenge for drivers this year.

The circuit has been increased by 25% in length to 2.606km to accommodate a new section after the first two corners.

What's different about Formula E?

Formula E was launched back in 2014 with sustainability in mind, and organisers saying the aim was to "reduce our carbon footprint as much as possible".

To achieve this, cars are powered by a battery made with 100% renewable fuel, and tyres that, as well as lasting an entire race, can also be recycled afterwards. Spectators are encouraged to use public transport to get to events, with no public car parking available.

One drawback in the past was the sight of drivers having to swap cars mid-race because the battery could not last the distance. But the Gen 2 cars - introduced last year - are fitted with a battery that lasts for a full race.

With the car manufacturing world looking to switch to developing almost exclusively electric cars within the next couple of decades, Formula E provides them with the ideal arena to test new technology at a competitive level.

Media playback is not supported on this device Amazing finish as race leader's battery dies on line at E-prix

Fan Boost and Attack Mode

Another unique feature of Formula E is the audience interaction with spectators playing a key role in the action during races.

'Fan Boost' has been a feature of the past few seasons, with viewers able to vote using an app to determine which driver gets some extra power during a race.

A more recent feature is 'Attack Mode', which gives competitors a speed boost after they drive through an allocated area on the track. Designed to introduce extra unpredictability into the racing, the use of this mode by a driver can have an effect on deciding the race.

The resulting action has been unpredictable, especially last season, which saw several different winners from the field, many controversial on-track incidents and one race only decided a metre before the line.

