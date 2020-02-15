Alastair Seeley secures British GP2 Championship return

Alastair Seeley finished third in last year's British Supersport Championship racing for EHA Yamaha

Former British Supersport and Superstock champion Alastair Seeley will race for Quattro Team ABM Racing in the 2020 British GP2 Championship.

Seeley, 40, returns to the team after two seasons away after impressing during their debut season in 2017.

Racing for EHA Yamaha, Seeley finished third in the Supersport standings last year.

GP2 machines race in the Supersport class, but are not eligible for overall wins or points.

Former British Motostar Champion Charlie Nesbitt will join Seeley at the team, who are aiming for the GP2 title after finishing second last year.

Carrick rider Seeley will race for Bournemouth Kawasaki in May's North West 200 as he aims to extend him record number of wins at the event.

The 24-time race winner will be joined by 18-time Isle of Man TT winner John McGuinness at the event on Northern Ireland's north coast.