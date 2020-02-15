World Rally Championship: Welshman Elfyn Evans leads Rally Sweden

Elfyn Evans finished third in the 2020 World Rally Championship's opening round, the Monte Carlo Rally

Elfyn Evans will go into the final day of the World Rally Championship's Rally Sweden in top spot with only one stage to negotiate on Sunday.

Defending world title holder Ott Tanak, of Estonia, is 17 seconds behind the Welshman after eight stages.

Evans won Saturday morning's three forest stages and finished fourth on the afternoon sprint to stay ahead.

Belgian Thierry Neuville is leading the 2020 title race with Frenchman Stephan Ogier second and Evans third.