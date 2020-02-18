Daytona 500: Ryan Newman 'awake and speaking' after serious crash

Ryan Newman (6) crashed when he was leading the race, which was won by Denny Hamlin (11)

American driver Ryan Newman is awake and able to speak after a serious last-lap crash at the Daytona 500 in Florida.

Newman, 42, who was leading Monday's race, was hit from behind in his Ford Mustang and spun into the wall before flipping and being struck by another car.

"Ryan Newman remains under the care of doctors at Halifax Medical Centre in Daytona Beach, Florida. He is awake and speaking with family and doctors," his team Roush Fenway said in a statement.

They added: "Ryan and his family have expressed their appreciation for concern and heartfelt messages from across the country. They are grateful for the unwavering support of the NASCAR community and beyond."

US President Donald Trump gave the starting command on Sunday, but the race was postponed until Monday because of heavy rain.