Daytona 500: Ryan Newman discharged from hospital after serious crash

Ryan Newman (6) crashed when he was leading the race, which was won by Denny Hamlin

Nascar driver Ryan Newman has been released from hospital two days after a crash at the Daytona 500 in Florida.

The 42-year-old American sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries on Monday when his Ford Mustang was hit from behind.

His team, Roush Fenway Racing said on Tuesday he was awake and speaking with family and staff.

On Wednesday they tweeted a photo of him leaving Halifax Medical Centre with his daughters.

The team said Newman had been "joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters".