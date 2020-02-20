Marc Marquez: Six-time MotoGP champion extends contract with Honda until 2024

Marc Marquez is the youngest rider to win three premier-class World Championships

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has extended his contract with Honda until the end of 2024.

The Spaniard sealed his fourth World Championship in a row in Thailand in October.

"Since the first year we have achieved success together and I am very happy to continue being part of the Honda family," the 27-year-old said.

Marquez has raced for Honda since his MotoGP debut in 2013 and now competes alongside his brother Alex.

Alex Marquez, 23, signed a one-year contract with Honda after claiming his second Moto2 World Championship in 2019.

The 2020 MotoGP season begins in Qatar on 6 March.