Isle of Man TT 2020: People's Bike confirm Akroyd and Parsons in rider line-up

Rhys Hardisty will ride for the team at the Classic TT

Joe Akroyd and Stephen Parsons have been named in the rider line-up for the fan-funded People's Bike team at 2020 Isle of Man TT.

Akroyd, 30, contested his first TT last year and finished the event with a top-20 finish in the Senior race.

Parsons, 25, will make his event debut after three appearances with the team at the Manx Grand Prix.

Rhys Hardisty and Frankie Stennett will race for People's Bike at this year's Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix.

Team owner Mark Cubbon said he was "really excited about the upcoming season".

With a new title sponsor for the team in 2020, Cubbon said it would "help to support and develop these young, up-and-coming riders".

Akroyd made his TT debut in 2017 but crashed heavily at Glentramman following a mechanical problem during practice.

After breaking his back in three places in the accident, he was unable to take part in race week and also missed the 2018 event.

Parsons has not yet competed at the TT, but has regularly raced the mountain course at the Manx GP and finished second to Nathan Harrison in last year's Senior race.

The 2020 Isle of Man TT will be held from 30 May to 13 June.