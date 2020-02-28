Classic Suzuki to make TT debut with Akroyd and Weeden

Team Classic Suzuki has some newer machinery for its Isle of Man TT debut

Team Classic Suzuki is set to swap its vintage machinery for some newer equipment as it makes its Isle of Man TT debut later this year.

Joe Akroyd and Tom Weeden will both contest the Senior and Superbike races for the team.

Akroyd has already been named in the People's Bike line-up for the event and will ride the Superstock and Supersport races for the fan-funded outfit.

The 2020 Isle of Man TT will be held between 30 May and 13 July.

Team Classic Suzuki have previous form on the island's mountain course at the Classic TT, winning with three times with Michael Dunlop in the Superbike and F1 classes.

Akroyd, who finished in the top 20 in last year's Senior race, said he was "humbled and overwhelmed" to race for the team.

The 30-year-old has had a bumpy history with the TT after he crashed heavily in practice during his debut in 2017, which resulted in him missing race week and the 2018 event.

He will ride the GSX-R1000 used by Richard Cooper at last year's North West 200.

Meanwhile, Weeden will be aboard the 2016 model used by Ryuichi Kiyonari in the British Superbike Championship.

Weeden, 26, has been a regular at the event since 2017 and took a career-best finish of 24th in the second Supersport race last year.

He said he had considered "walking away from the sport" after struggling to find a ride and the opportunity had "relit the fire" in him.