MotoGP: Jorge Lorenzo to come out of retirement for Catalan Grand Prix

Lorenzo has been a test rider for Yamaha since January

Three-time MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo will come out of retirement as a wildcard rider for Yamaha at the Catalan Grand Prix in June.

The Spaniard was champion in 2010, 2012 and 2015 with Yamaha, having made his MotoGP debut with them in 2008.

Lorenzo announced his retirement in November having raced for Repsol Honda in 2019.

"After some weeks thinking about it, yesterday I decided I will compete at the Catalan GP," the 32-year-old said.

He returned to Yamaha as a test driver at the end of January.

Since his debut in 2008, Lorenzo has won 47 races, fifth on the all-time list, finishing on the podium 114 times in 202 starts.