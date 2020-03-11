MotoGP: First four races of 2020 season cancelled because of coronavirus

The 2020 Moto GP season was scheduled to begin on 8 March.

The MotoGP Argentina race has been postponed because of coronavirus, meaning the first four races of the season have now been cancelled.

The event was due to take place from 17-19 April. The cancellation means the MotoGP class season season is now set to begin on May 3 in Jerez.

Organisers have also cancelled races in Qatar, Thailand and the United States because of the outbreak.

The Argentina event has been rescheduled for November 20-22.

The final race of the season in Valencia, Spain, has been pushed back to 27-29 November because of the latest changes.