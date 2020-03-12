Isle of Man TT: Jamie Cringle set for mountain course debut

Jamie Cringle will ride for the KPC Construction & Groundworks team in the Supersport races

Up and coming local rider Jamie Cringle has announced he will make his Isle of Man TT debut later this year.

The 22-year-old will contest the two Supersport races and the lightweight class on a 600cc machine.

Cringle said riding in the event was "something I've always wanted to do" and he felt the "time is right to make my debut".

He added that he was in "no rush" to take on the bigger 1000cc bikes in his first TT appearance.

He will race a Honda for the KPC Construction & Groundworks team in the Supersport races, but has not confirmed his machinery for the Lightweight.

Cringle has been riding motorbikes from an early age and began his racing career in 2017.

He won the Isle of Man 600cc championship in 2018 and finished runner-up in both the 600 and 1000cc classes last year.

He also competed in the UK in the No Limits 600cc Super Series in 2019 and finished sixth overall, despite missing the final round after suffering a motocross injury.

The TT will be Cringle's first competitive outing on the Isle of Man's mountain course.

As a local, he has plenty of experience of the 37.7-mile route but said he was "well aware that it will be totally different once I'm out on the bike on closed roads."

The Isle of Man TT is scheduled to take place between 30 May and 13 June.