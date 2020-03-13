Coronavirus: Formula E season suspended for two months

Antonio Felix da Costa (front) won the last Formula E race to take place before the suspension, in Marrakesh

The Formula E season has been suspended for two months because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The FIA says the decision to temporarily halt races is down to the "challenges" the current worldwide health crisis poses to events in city centres.

As a result, races in Paris, Seoul and Jakarta will not go ahead.

Formula E founder and chairman Alejandro Agag said: "Now is the time to take responsible action."

"Motorsport plays a major part in our lives and it is important, but what is more important is the health and safety of our staff, fans and their families, as well as citizens in the cities we race," he added.

Formula E bosses have put in place a 'flag system' traditionally used in motorsport, to determine which races could be rescheduled or remain unaffected.

Red represents no races, yellow shows races could still go ahead and green signals events will run as planned.

Currently, March and April are red, while May is categorised as yellow with June and July classed as green.

As a result, the next Formula E race is expected to be in Berlin on 21 June.

Following the round five race in Marrakesh on 28 February, Portuguese driver Antonio Felix da Costa leads the standings, ahead of Australia's Mitch Evans and Great Britain's Alex Sims.