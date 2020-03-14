Cookstown 100: April event postponed and provisional date "pencilled in" for September

Derek Sheils, Adam McLean and Derek McGee all won races at last year's Cookstown 100

Next month's Cookstown 100 has been postponed because of coronavirus.

The event was scheduled for 24 and 25 April but new provisional dates of 11 and 12 September have been arranged.

Organisers said the new dates have been "pencilled in" and are subject to approval from the relevant authorities.

"We have made this decision on a precautionary basis due to the situation which faces us all with the current coronavirus outbreak," event chairman John Dillon said.

"We feel that with the outbreak predicted to get worse in the forthcoming weeks, it is in the best interests of riders, spectators and general public within the area to take this approach and act with due care and attention for anyone who may have been attending the event.

"Please note that this decision has been not been taken lightly but we feel that it is important to let the competitors/teams and travelling spectators know at the earliest opportunity, so they can make alternative arrangements or possibly transfer any bookings which they have made.

"On behalf of the Cookstown club I apologise for any inconvenience caused by this decision and hope that anyone effected by this understands the difficult position which the club has found itself in."