Coronavirus: 'It's looking bleak' - McLean on road racing prospects

Adam McLean's rise up the road racing ladder was hit by injury last year

With major doubts hanging over the international road races in 2020, fit-again Adam McLean says he is glad he has secured a ride in the British Superstock 600cc series this year.

The 24-year-old was forced to sit out the majority of last season after suffering arm, shoulder, collarbone, rib and pelvis injuries in a crash at the Tandragee 100.

Having had surgery, his recovery has been a long and arduous one, but he is now looking forward to a new challenge.

"All the injuries from last year have pretty much cleared up and I have been training hard," explained the Tobermore racer.

"My right arm has been a problem as it was fairly badly smashed - one of the breaks didn't heel as much as we would have wanted it to.

"But now I'm close to 100% fit, I'm getting the strength back into my arm and the surgeon says I could manage to race with what remains of the injury.

"The big road races look under threat so I'm glad I have the opportunity of a new challenge in the form of a permanent ride in BSB, whenever it will start."

'I want to be at the front again'

McLean finished in a very creditable third position when competing as a wildcard entry in a Superstock 600 round at Brands Hatch in 2018 and is confident of making a big impact this time round.

"My aim is very much to be running at the front again," added McLean.

"I'm competing for a team called Binch Racing from Mansfield, who I rode for at the Classic TT a few years ago.

"They had talked about going racing on modern machinery and now they have provided me with an R6 Yamaha and we are doing it.

"It is one of the best opportunities of my career to date and with the road racing in so much doubt I'm fortunate to have the short circuits plan in place."

McLean will look to build on a promising cameo in the British Superstock 600 championship

McLean's career to date has centred on road racing, with a number of notable achievements including Best Newcomer at the Isle of Man TT in 2017, a Supertwins success at the Ulster Grand Prix in 2018 and two fourth place finishes at the North West 200 in the Twins and Supersport classes.

After a stint on the sidelines, he was hoping to make his mark at both international and national level again in 2020 but with uncertainty hanging over events because of measures aimed at preventing greater spread of the coronavirus, it is unclear whether he will get the chance.

"The BSB will likely get underway at some point but by the time coronavirus passes the majority of the road racing season may have passed by," said McLean.

"We will just have to wait and see. Whatever, people's health comes first.

"I was due to go testing in Almeria this week but Spain is in total lockdown.

"It's all very disappointing and frustrating. I've been watching developments on the news and it's looking bleak but hopefully we will get some racing underway later in the year if things improve from July and August.

"I am with McAdoo Racing for the roads again. They stayed loyal to me last year when I was injured and it was a very easy decision to sign with them again. It was nice they gave me that security."