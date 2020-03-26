MotoGP: Spanish Grand Prix becomes fifth race postponed over coronavirus

Marc Marquez won the Spanish Grand Prix in 2019

The Spanish Grand Prix has become the fifth race of the MotoGP season to be postponed because of coronavirus.

The race in Jerez was intended to be the start of the MotoGP season following the cancellation of the original season opener in Qatar.

Races in Thailand, the United States and Argentina have also been postponed.

Organisers said a new date for the Spanish race could not be confirmed until the worldwide coronavirus situation became clearer.

They added that a revised calendar would be published as soon as it was available.