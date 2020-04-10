Formula E: New car delayed as part of coronavirus cost saving

The new car was due to be introduced for the new season in December

The introduction of the new Formula E car has been delayed to save costs amid the coronavirus crisis.

The new Gen2 Evo was to be raced at the start of the 2020-21 season, but teams agreed to hold it back to help lower development costs.

The Formula E season was suspended on 13 March after the Marrakesh E-Prix.

"In these difficult times, adapting cost structures in motorsport is a priority to ensure its sustainability," said FIA president Jean Todt.

A statement from the governing body added: "Following an e-vote, the FIA World Motor Sport Council ratified the decision to extend the homologation period, with manufacturers only able to alter powertrain components once over the next two seasons."

The Gen2 Evo car can be introduced for the 2021-22 season. Teams can make a new version of the current Gen2 car next season - the sport's seventh - for a two-year period, or wait until season eight.

Formula E wants to cut the costs of developing the performance of the car in half for the next two seasons.

Portuguese Antonio Felix da Costa leads the drivers' championship after victory in Marrakesh for DS Techeetah, who also lead the teams' title race.