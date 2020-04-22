British Rally Championship launches eSports Championship and Invitational

Northern Ireland's Josh McErlean (right) is the reigning Junior BRC champion

Motorsport UK has announced a new British title will be up for grabs in the eSports British Rally Championship.

The winner of the championship will win a real-life test in a Ford Fiesta R2 with EDSL Sport.

An invitational event has also been launched for the current BRC paddock.

Northern Ireland's Josh McErlean will compete against two-time British champion Matt Edwards and several other leading drivers in the series.

"I look forward to getting involved in the invitational event," said Edwards.

"It will keep us sharp as we continue our rivalries whilst in isolation - it will be great fun."

The eBRC will be open to all who hold a Motorsport UK licence or Trackside Membership and will take place over four rounds in the Dirt 2.0 game.