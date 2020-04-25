Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Vince Burrell was set to make his Northern Irish debut at the Cookstown 100 and Tandragee 100

"It has taken me such a long time to get in this position. Once my kids grew up and moved on I decided it was time to do something for myself."

Racing has been a life's goal for Vince Burrell, and this year was set to see the New Zealand rider travel across the world to take part in the Cookstown and Tandragee 100 road races in Northern Ireland.

However, like many, his dream has been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Burrell's aim was to flip his life "upside down" by spend six months in Europe over the next two years, racing as much as possible.

The Christchurch native had sacrificed a lot to get to this point, including selling his signwriting business and his house to help fuel his racing dream.

"The aim was not to have a winter for two years, although we have heard about the 'summer' weather in Ireland," said the 49-year-old, who races a classic Moto Guzzi.

"I've been watching heaps of onboard footage from Cookstown and Tandragee, and on the sides of the roads everyone looks like they are well wrapped up.

"The plan was to drive from track to track, whether that be in Ireland, England, Belgium or Germany. Over the six months were hoping to get around 18 meetings in across Europe each year.

"Life's too short. I've never been one for turning down a challenge."

It's in my DNA

Burrell said his love from racing came from his late father, who was a former road racing champion in New Zealand in the 1970s.

"It's in my blood I suppose," he added. "I've been racing in New Zealand for about 13 years, but I didn't start until I was 38.

"I can't get enough of it and I wanted the challenge of coming over to the UK.

"Anyone who is into road racing knows about the Northern Irish events.

"It's been a goal for a very long time, but I never thought I would get that far.

"If we're allowed, I'll definitely be coming over next year."

It's not worth having a tantrum over

While the Covid-19 pandemic forced Burrell to stay put in New Zealand, his bike was already halfway through a seven-week boat journey to the UK.

"We had been tracking it like we were little school kids waiting for the bus," said Burrell.

"When we found out it the racing had been called off, the bike was in Singapore but luckily we managed to get it turned around.

"It's not worth having a tantrum over. There's not much you can do about it.

"My bike has travelled more around the world than I have."

Burrell's classic Moto Guzzi had reached Singapore before it had to be turned back to New Zealand

Burrell was meant to collect his bike up in Felixstowe, England, and drive straight to the Cookstown 100 circuit.

"Ironically we picked the bike back up in New Zealand the day we were meant to be unpacking it in England," he said.

"Everything was on a budget, but you have to do these things in my opinion.

"If it is going to cost me a few grand to do it, then it is going to cost me a few grand.

"No one else is going to make these decisions for you, you just have to go with it."

You can't do it half-heartedly

For now, with the world on hold, it is back to working on bikes rather than racing them.

"I live for racing. I still have a small shop where I build bikes when I'm not at the tracks," said Burrell.

"The hard thing is that everywhere is still shut. It's a struggle to get parts but I'm going to keep plugging away."

Looking at the positives, Burrell says that the enforced break from racing will allow him to do more homework on the Irish road races.

"I've got a playlist going on YouTube of different onboard laps. I'll sit there and memorise them and try to pick up as much as I can," adds the Kiwi.

"I want to improve every single lap, whether it's braking later, getting on the gas earlier or taking a quicker line.

"You can't think you will just show up and go fast straight away. It's serious stuff.

"You have to trust your bike and you don't want to do it half-heartedly."

Burrell has raced against Guy Martin in his native New Zealand

Burrell says that while his goal has been put on hold, he is still dreaming at the prospect of racing in Northern Ireland.

"You just can't sit there and think about all the doom and gloom," he says.

"We'll spend the winter here and do some racing in New Zealand, before giving my bike a freshen up and sticking it back in the crate to try again.

"I'm still thinking about racing at Cookstown and Tandragee all the time, but that will have to wait for now.

"It's obviously a pretty big situation the world is going through at the minute, so all we can do it stay positive."