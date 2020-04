Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

From Alastair Seeley to Keith Farmer, Northern Irish riders have always had an affinity with the British Superbike Championship and its support categories.

But how much do you know? We've set 14 tricky teasers for you to get your head around.

Can you wrap up the championship or will it be a stall on the startline?

Don't forget to share your result and let us know!