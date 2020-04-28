Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Ian Hutchinson raced with TAS Racing in 2016 and 2017

Ian Hutchinson has returned to Northern Irish outfit TAS BMW Racing for the international road racing season.

Hutchinson, 34, won three Isle of Man TT races with the team in 2016 and 2017 to take his tally to 16.

However the Englishman sustained a broken leg in the 2017 Senior TT and spent the last two seasons with Honda.

The North West 200 and Isle of Man TT have been called off because of the coronavirus outbreak and the Ulster Grand Prix has also been cancelled.

Despite the impact of Covid-19 on the international road racing season, Hutchinson says he is ready to race once if the season can get up and running.

"Putting this deal together to do the international road races is perfect for me really," he said.

"I had great success and a lot of fun the last time I rode the S1000RR for TAS Racing, and having prepared so well in January and February I'm ready to race when all this lockdown is over."

Philip Neill, team boss at TAS Racing, said he was delighted about securing Hutchison's services.

"I honestly thought our racing days with Ian had come to an end after our successful partnership through 2016/17," he added.

"However, we are clearly delighted that Ian was not only available but extremely keen on a return to TAS Racing.

"People may differ in their opinions on the various riders but one thing everyone can agree on, is the utter determination shown by Hutchy time and time again.

"It never ceases to amaze me the amount of dedication and effort the man puts into his preparation for racing, and we can only hope there is an opportunity available to celebrate the partnership during 2020."