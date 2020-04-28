Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Alastair Fisher won the opening round of the IRTC in Galway

The remainder of the Irish Tarmac Championship has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ulster Rally was called off on Monday, which meant five of the series' six remaining rounds had either been postponed or cancelled.

Organisers said the safety of the public has to be the priority.

"It was a difficult decision to make but I believe it is in the best interests of everyone involved," said Colman Hegarty, TROA chairman.

He added: "I'd like to thank our registered competitors, sponsors, and fans for their understanding and support in these difficult times.

"The championship will now focus its attention on delivering a brilliant 2021 Irish Tarmac Championship.

"Until then please stay safe and respect the restrictions and guidelines implemented by local authorities."

Fermanagh's Alastair Fisher won the opening round of the championship in Galway in February, however the West Cork Rally, the Circuit of Ireland, the Rally of the Lakes, the Donegal International Rally and Ulster Rally have since been either cancelled or postponed.

Championship organisers thanked the representatives of these events for their cooperation and clubs are still welcome to run events, however they won't hold championship status.