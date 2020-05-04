Matt Edwards won the first round of the 2020 season driving for M-Sport

Double British Rally champion Matt Edwards is looking forward to reigniting his "competitive spirit" behind a virtual steering wheel.

The 35-year-old will be pitting his gaming skills against the current British Rally Championship (BRC) paddock, as well as entering the eBRC, an open eSport event in which a British title is up for grabs.

"Obviously as drivers, we've got nothing to look forward to at the minute, so it was an idea to get a bit of competitive spirit going again and also a bit of fun," Edwards told BBC Sport Wales.

Unlike some drivers, the current BRC title holder is no stranger to virtual racing, admitting he got into it as he could not afford to do a lot of testing between rallies.

However, Edwards said it was more as a way of keeping his mind sharp.

"There are no computer games out there that replicate the tracks that you do, so you're not really doing it to learn stages," he added.

As defending champion Matt Edwards will be starting as Car #1 in the Invitational event

With a British eSport title on the line, north Wales-based Edwards will not be taking the competition lightly.

"I feel absolutely threatened. I have probably taken it a bit more seriously than I should have done and I've invested in a cockpit rig," he said.

"It does mean something. There is a eBRC title there to be won. As the real-life champion there is obviously a target on my back, so I've got to try even though it's very uncomfortable for me.

"I've not really done it that seriously before, so trying to make a proper account of myself is going to be very difficult.

"I'll probably have no chance in the open one as it's such a different discipline and people spend hours just perfecting individual stages."

Peer pressure

Edwards says he is not the only driver who is taking the event seriously.

"I know James Morgan, who is a co-driver, is fairly well into it and Rhys Yates, who does a lot of a different games, will be quick," he said.

"It's fairly nerve-wracking trying to set a decent time when there's a bit of peer pressure on."

Even with the first stage for both events set in Wales on gravel, back-to-back Cambrian Rally winner Edwards says this does not necessarily give him an advantage.

"It is a totally new discipline to me, so it's not as easy as I would find jumping in a real rally car.

"I'd feel far more comfortable doing that than I would do strapped into a PlayStation or PC."

Matt Edwards won his first BRC title in 2018

Difficult times

Edwards currently leads the 2020 Championship and was in Ireland preparing for the West Cork Rally when it was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"It was a big blow and it still is a big blow. Not only because it's a big passion, but for me personally it's my living as well," he said.

"I don't earn money from actually competing, my business is tuition and testing and looking after rally cars, so all my work has gone overnight.

"It's a big struggle having to find other ways to make a tenner here and a tenner there. We haven't had the support from the government yet to sustain the self-employed here so it's a really difficult time.

"As much as I'm missing the competing, we need motorsport in the country back on track to support the industry behind it."

Matt Edwards competed in the 2019 Wales Rally GB

This is the first time Edwards has not had a rally race in his diary for 16 years.

And while admitting to being "lost without the drive and purpose to do something", he has enjoyed keeping his fitness up, clocking up 120 miles on his bike last week.

But without knowing when the BRC will return, he says it is difficult to know how to "pace your preparations".

"There's no point hitting a peak of fitness next week when the rally is three months away. The fact that there is no end goal is the difficult part," he said.

Edwards has also been keeping himself busy by planning a rally on home soil.

"It wouldn't be a big, high-profile event but it will give people something to look forward to and try and kick-start motorsport in the UK again," he said.

"It is a challenge during this time to try and set one up, but if no one else is able to put an event on, I can try and do one myself."

But for now Edwards' main focus will be trying to add the eSport title to his collection.

"There's a great atmosphere; there's a group chat with the lads who are doing it and it's a good laugh," he said.

"Everyone wants to win and it's a good way to broadcast the sponsors and supporters we've got."