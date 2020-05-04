Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

The Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix were scheduled for 22 August to 4 September

The 2020 Isle of Man Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Run by the island's government and Manx Motor Cycle Club (MMCC) respectively, the events were scheduled to be held from 22 August until 4 September.

Enterprise minister Laurence Skelly said it was "important to make an early decision to provide clarity".

It was not "appropriate to potentially place additional demands" on the health service by holding the event, he added.

The Isle of Man TT, which was scheduled for 30 May until 13 June, was cancelled in March as a result of the pandemic.

Under measures introduced to limit the spread of the virus, only those with prior written permission from the government can travel to the island.

Last week, Chief Minister Howard Quayle said reopening the border would be a "considerable time off" and the last stage of a six-phase plan to ease restrictions.

MMCC chairman Peter Maddocks said uncertainties around logistics and key personnel meant "the event had to be cancelled".

"The club is looking forward to planning a return to the mountain course in 2021," he added.

There have been 321 positive tests for coronavirus on the Isle of Man and 22 people have died after contracting it.