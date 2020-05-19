Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Derek Sheils, Adam McLean and Derek McGee all won races at last year's Cookstown 100

The Cookstown 100 road races will go ahead in September but with limited spectator numbers because of social distancing requirements.

The meeting was scheduled for April but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and moved to 11/12 September.

It will be a closed event with "limited numbers in vantage points".

"We would prefer to run our event as normal but in these trying times but we have to make decisions and changes for this year at least," said organisers.

They added this was "to try and bring some road racing for the riders and spectators in 2020. albeit in limited circumstances".

"We will continue to work with various organisations and keep the public up to date with any decisions made.

"As a club, we will remain committed to bringing some racing in 2020, until we are told otherwise."

An online pre-booked wristband will be available in due course while the closing date for rider entries is 18 July.