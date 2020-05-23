Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Christian Iddon won the 2019 Sunflower Trophy race ahead of Richard Cooper

The 2020 Sunflower Trophy has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers have confirmed.

The short circuit event had been scheduled to start at Bishopscourt on 23 October.

British Superbike rider Christian Iddon edged out former winner Richard Cooper to win the feature race in 2019.

"Due to the Covid-19 situation there will be no 2020 Sunflower Meeting," the statement read.

"We look forward to 2021 where we will be back bigger than ever."

The Sunflower Trophy joins the North West 200 in having been called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

There is also doubt over the Cookstown 100 with Motorcycling Ireland and the Ulster governing body at odds over staging the postponed event in September.