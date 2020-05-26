Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Abt has been competing in Formula E since 2014

Audi have suspended Formula E racer Daniel Abt after he got a professional gamer to play under his name in an esports version of the series.

Abt, 27, had admitted the deception in Saturday's Formula E Race at Home Challenge Series, saying he had not taken it "as seriously as I should".

"Integrity, transparency and consistent compliance with applicable rules are top priorities," said Audi.

"For this reason, Audi Sport has decided to suspend Daniel Abt."

Abt has also been fined 10,000 euros (£8,890).

His third-place finish had raised suspicions among fellow competitors after he had failed to score a single point in the previous four rounds of the esports series.

A video feed of all of the drivers is available throughout the race, but Abt's face was obscured. It was later revealed that professional gamer Lorenz Horzing had been behind the virtual wheel.