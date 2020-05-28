Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

New Extreme E climate-aware SUV unleashed

Extreme E has announced a two-day elimination racing format for its inaugural season next year.

The climate-aware series will race all-electric SUVs across five remote territories to raise awareness, and has already signed up several drivers.

Each 'X-Prix' will involve several sprint races, with an equal mix of male and female competitors.

Extreme will be broadcast live across the BBC, starting in Dakar, Senegal, 23-24 January 2021.

The races will take place over two laps lasting approximately 16km, where four teams - comprising one male and one female driver - race head to head.

Qualifying takes place on day one to determine the top four runners who will progress through into a semi-final, where the top three make the final.

The bottom four of qualifying go on to the 'crazy race', in which the fastest team goes through to make up the four finalists.

The final will decide which team wins the overall X-Prix.

Another feature is 'hyperdrive', which will award an additional boost of speed to the team who performs the longest jump on the first jump of each race.

Each race location across the world has been affected by climate change. Viewers can see races from the Arctic, to the Amazon - where scientists affiliated to the sport will also investigate the affects on each country.

The series will house all the teams, scientists and equipment on the RMS St Helena ship, which will sail to each location.

Provisional Extreme E Season 1 (2021) calendar

23-24 January: Lac Rose, Dakar, Senegal

5-6 March: Al-'Ula, Saudi Arabia

14-15 May: Kali Gandaki Valley, Mustang District, Nepal

28-29 August: Kangerlussuaq, Greenland

30-31 October: Santarem, Para, Brazil