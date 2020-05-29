Alex Rins won the 2019 British Grand Prix

The 2020 MotoGP British Grand Prix has been cancelled because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was due to take place from 28-30 August at Silverstone.

Five MotoGP races have now been cancelled while others have been postponed, with the season currently set to start in Spain on 19 July.

Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle said "logistical restrictions" meant cancellation was the "safest and only decision" organisers could make.

"Despite months of work behind the scenes to try and make this key event happen, logistical restrictions under the current situation, combined with a shortened and rearranged MotoGP calendar has caused the cancellation of the event," he said.

"Our obligations to protect the health and safety of everyone involved in preparing and delivering the event, our volunteer marshals and Race Makers, and of course, you, the amazing fans, means that this is the best, safest and only decision we could make."

Pringle added that "thousands" of tickets for the 2021 British Grand Prix will be given away to NHS and other key workers because of the "huge debt of gratitude" owed to them.