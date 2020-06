Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Chadwick wins historic inaugural W Series

The W Series has cancelled the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic but plans to extend the 2021 calendar.

The female-only racing series was due to start in St Petersburg, Russia, on 30 May.

Plans for 2021 include at least two races on the Formula 1 calendar, in Texas, USA, and Mexico City.

Britain's Jamie Chadwick won the inaugural W Series in 2019.