Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

There may be no Isle of Man TT road race this year but you can still get your mountain course fix.

We've taken a bird's eye view of different sections of the iconic TT circuit and all you have to to is guess where they are.

You've 10 corners to identify and we have given you three options for each to help you out.

Don't forget to share you results using #bbcbikes. Good luck!