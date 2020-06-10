Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Andrew Watson will drive a Wolves-backed Porsche 911 at the virtual Le Mans 24-hour race

Missing out on making your debut at one of the world's biggest motor racing events would no doubt be disappointing.

However, with every cloud comes a silver lining.

Andrew Watson was gearing up to make his first start at the now-postponed Le Mans 24 Hours, however he will still get to race around the Circuit de la Sarthe, albeit from home.

The Northern Irishman, who races a Gulf Racing Porsche 911 in the World Endurance Championship, will compete in the Virtual Le Mans 24-hour race alongside some of motorsport's biggest names.

Formula 1 stars Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris are involved, as are former world champions Jenson Button and Fernando Alonso.

Not bad company, and when you throw in Premier League side Wolves, plus Porsche and Gulf - which are synonymous with the legendary race, largely thanks to Steve McQueen - it's a pretty big deal.

"It's amazing that we have so many real-world drivers and manufacturers involved," said Watson.

"All the cars have different tyre degradation and fuel usages, so it is incredibly realistic.

"It's been branded as the biggest e-Sports race ever, so if it goes well it can only lead on to more events in the future."

Watch: Watson tames Mount Panorama

While he has not been able to get the traditional race-day build up around the petit town of Le Mans, Watson feels the preparations for the virtual race are similar to its real-life counterpart.

"It's comparable to the lead-up to a real event," he said. "You can almost do more testing and set-up work than you can in real life.

"I've done a 24-hour race before but I think it will be quite hard to keep my concentration over two-hour stints compared to real-life.

Watson says the fact Le Mans has been postponed to September, rather than cancelled, has given him "some light at he end of the tunnel".

"Of course it is disappointing. It was due to be my first Le Mans and that would have been a special moment," added the 25-year-old.

"You never know if you will get a chance to do another one, so I just hope it goes ahead as planned in September and it is as great a spectacle as it always is."

'I guess I'm a Wolves fan now'

The football season may be on hold for now, but Wolves will hit the (virtual) race track before they return to the pitch at Molineux later in June.

Lockdown has placed a strong emphasis on virtual sports, and the Premier League team are on a self-proclaimed journey "to become the best eSports team in the UK".

Watson feels that with the link-up for Le Mans, Gulf Racing are in a position to gives Wolves "a really strong platform" for their motorsport debut.

"Our team has at Gulf Racing has link to Wolves through our team manager. He has wanted to get them on board in some capacity and this was the perfect opportunity," he added.

"Whether it is on the race track or football pitch, we definitely want to win."

Watson says he is now a Wolves fan after the collaboration

While Watson admits he isn't a massive football fan, his interest in the sport has increased due to the collaboration with Wolves.

"Everyone I have talked to is really positive about Wolves and the club are doing really good things," he said.

"To be part of the building journey is pretty cool and hopefully we can add to their eSports portfolio.

"I guess I'm a Wolves supporter now."

It's been an eye opener

As in the real-life Le Mans race, driver changeovers will take place and the event will have dynamic weather to throw in an extra challenge.

Watson will share the Gulf Racing machine with Ben Barker and eSports drivers Adam Maguire and Eros Masciulli.

"Adam is based in Dublin and Eros is in Italy. So it's a big effort and we have to make sure the communication is flowing," said Watson.

"Some of the eSports drivers, who have never driven a real race car, are absolute animals.

"They are so well adapted to the game and the software, so it will be interesting to see if some of those guys get a real-life break in the future."

Watson's real-life Gulf Racing machine

With the rise of eSports amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Watson admits he hadn't fully embraced the benefits of sim racing before lockdown.

"It's definitely more than a game for me, and it's definitely going to get closer and closer," he said.

"Now I've got one at home I can really apply myself to it and learn a lot. It has been an eye opener.

"There are some things you will never be able to simulate, but the theory, concentration and dynamic weather means it will probably be the only sport you can full simulate.

"With Fifa and other sports games, you are still using your thumbs, but in sim racing you are using the same motor muscles and attributes.

"It's a really good tool, and I would argue with the event postponed to September this event means I will be better prepared than I would have been."