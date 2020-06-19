Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Formula E is now officially recognised as an FIA world championship

Formula E has unveiled its provisional race calendar for next season, set to begin in January 2021.

Chile will host the first race - the Santiago E-Prix - with a double-header finale in London during July.

The line-up, including Monaco and New York, was approved by governing body the FIA's World Motor Sport Council.

This season's calendar, which was suspended during March amid the coronavirus pandemic, concludes with six races across nine days in Berlin.

The new season will be the first officially recognised as an FIA world championship.

Formula E provisional calendar

Santiago, Chile - 16 January, 2021

Mexico City, Mexico - 13 February

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia - 26 February

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia - 27 February

Sanya, China - 13 March

Rome*, Italy - 10 April

Paris, France - 24 April

Monaco*, Monaco - 8 May

Seoul*, South Korea - 23 May

Berlin, Germany - 19 June

New York City, USA - 10 July

London*, UK - 24 July

London*, UK - 25 July

*Subject to circuit being approved